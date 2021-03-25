Banning inclusionary zoning fixes nothing

House Bill 259, which would prohibit inclusionary zoning ordinances, is billed as a free-market, good for business bill. As a conservative, free-market capitalist and business owner, I can say HB 259 is not good for business and it is not good for job growth in Montana. It may be good for builders and developers, who have plenty of work to keep them busy in Bozeman, Missoula and Whitefish, but it is not good for manufacturing, engineering and technology-based operations.

My enterprise employs hundreds of pilots, maintenance technicians, engineers and program managers, and we are proud to call the Gallatin Valley our home. This is where we founded our business in a barn and have scaled it successfully with grit, focus and innovation; rooted in our amazing human capital. But with the skyrocketing cost of housing, our business cannot sustain salary increases to match and our most precious resource, our human capital, is at risk.

We have a young and well compensated workforce who are trying to move from renters to owners and build lives in Bozeman, but they can’t afford an $850,000 condo. Instead of scaling to 500 employees here in Bozeman, we are looking to open satellite operations out of state, pushing our talent to more affordable cities in the region.