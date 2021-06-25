Authoritarian playbook ensures democracy dies from within

The goal of all authoritarians and despots is to control all branches and functions of government; to conform those and the minds of the people to the party line and ideology. The people do not count, the Constitution does not count; the Rule of Law becomes the Rule of Lie.

It has been said that “when fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.” And John Maynard Keynes observed that, “Perhaps it is historically true that no order of society ever perishes save by its own hand.” Sadly, history has shown that to be true, time and time again.

The authoritarian playbook ensures that democracy will die from within, not from without.

And, if you think “it can’t happen here,” I am telling you it already is.

James C. Nelson is a retired Montana Supreme Court Justice and Helena resident.

