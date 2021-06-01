As rain recedes, problems mount for western ranchers

Fifty years ago, August was a month which marked the turn of the year; cool air and moisture swept over from the coast and began to rehydrate the land after the parching month of July. By September, the leaves were turning and autumn was truly announcing itself. It was the beginning of the end of the year. Although I was not alive to see for myself, I’m sure the first rain of August must have been a tremendous relief.

But that doesn’t happen anymore. Now, August has become even more persecuting and blisteringly hot than July, and much of September is the same. It's rare that there’s more than a single day of rain in the entire month, and fire season has grown significantly. Even now, the end of June is starting to look quite a lot like the middle of July.

Let’s look at the numbers. In the past couple months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared that over 70% of the western United States has entered into a “megadrought,” defined not by years but by decades. Although having a name similar to a cartoon villain, it has profound, lasting effects on our state’s ranchers. As rainfall and snowpack becomes more sporadic, the Early Career Climate Network has estimated that smaller ranches (100-200 head of cattle) could be in the red one out of every five years, and up to one out of every three years in the southwest.