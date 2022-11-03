Ann Brodsky: PSC race is not a head-scratcher

I can’t sit quietly following the pieces in the IR by Jennifer Fielder and Ann Bukacek concerning the race for Montana’s Public Service Commission District 5 seat. The PSC sets utility rates among other things, but that’s its most important job and what it is best known for. Bukacek’s opponent is John Repke, who wants to fight for the ratepayer in his retirement from four decades of professional work in finance and business.

Though a commissioner, Fielder may best be known in Helena for leaving a voicemail threatening St. Peter’s Hospital staff for refusing to treat a friend with unauthorized medication. Bukacek, a doctor, may best be known (particularly in the Flathead) for her viral anti-vax messages while serving on Kalispell’s Health Board. She’s also known for the two decades she headed Montana Right-to-Life — opposing reproductive freedom for women.

In her opinion piece, Fielder applauds Bukacek for her strong work ethic, ability to objectively study complex information, courtesy, respect for proper protocols, and genuine people connection. I’d like to share my own different perspective.

Strong work ethic? Bukacek has already announced that, if elected to the highest paying board in Montana, it will be a part-time gig. Indeed, she’ll work only two days/week for this $112,000/year position, so she can continue practicing medicine. In contrast, John Repke will work full time fighting to keep your energy costs down and your power reliable.

Ability to objectively study complex information? Bukacek has already proselytized against certain energy sources, despite having no background in this area (or in finance), as demonstrated by her campaign expenditures on books supporting her climate change denial views. The PSC’s job is not to propose energy sources, but to evaluate industry proposals. John Repke commits to approaching this serious work objectively — his only goals being to ensure our energy is affordable, reliable and sustainable for the long term.

Courtesy? I simply note that two fellow Republicans who worked alongside Bukacek when she served on the Flathead Health Board say “she preached and did not listen.”

Respect for proper protocols? These same Republicans said “she was rebuked by the deputy county attorney” for none other than improper protocols.

Genuine people connection? Adjectives I’ve seen used to describe her include “divisive,” “truly disruptive,” causing “havoc.” And though she runs ads saying, if elected, she’ll seek “amplified communication with the public,” she told Helena’s Kiwanis Club she supports limiting public involvement in the PSC’s decisions. In contrast, John Repke has testified before the PSC against limiting public participation.

Do not be deceived by Fielder’s endorsement (or Bukacek’s own self-serving like-sounding claims). They are not supported by the facts. The PSC has hard work to do, particularly today when consumers are facing staggering inflation, and Northwestern Energy is seeking a significant rate increase.

This PSC race is not a head-scratcher. We could not have a more qualified candidate than John Repke running to represent households and businesses on the commission. He not only has just the qualifications needed for the job, he has the integrity and professionalism to boot. Please join me in supporting John Repke, for PSC.