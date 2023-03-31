I have had two abortions, one for medical reasons, the other personal, decades ago.

Until recently, I hadn’t disclosed these decisions publicly because they were — and still are — protected by my fundamental right to privacy enshrined in the Montana Constitution. But my privacy right on this subject now seems less important than the need to preserve this right for younger women of reproductive years, so I’m writing this letter for publication.

The right to an abortion is under extreme threat in Montana and elsewhere.

A strong majority of Montanans and Americans support a woman’s right to make this personal, private decision, and thousands of Montana women have exercised their right to a safe, legal abortion over the years. Yet the Montana Legislature is not only trying to overthrow this fundamental right, some members of the Republican party are arguing against the right using words such as Satanism and barbarism.

I respect that some have differing viewpoints from mine on this sensitive, personal subject. But I am appalled that abortion opponents use such hate-filled language, accusing women of committing Satanism or barbarism, and I find it hard to comprehend how our political differences have become so toxic.

Thank you to those in office who speak in support of preserving the right to reproductive choice. And thanks to those who personally oppose abortions but recognize the need to keep them legal and safe.