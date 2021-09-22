Ankney continues to resist new and better solutions for Colstrip

We all know that in order to solve a problem we must first admit that there is one. Senator Duane Ankney continues to imply in his 9/17 IR editorial that Climate Change is not real, nor does it present a serious threat to our country, our security or our planet. He is also loathe to admit that there are a number of states who will soon no longer buy the coal-by-wire electricity produced at Colstrip. So, truly, it is not the "$3.5 trillion Congressional budget package" he refers to in the editorial that should worry him.
I know all this because I spoke with the Senator at length in November 2016 when I tried to gain his support for a Natrium advanced reactor system at Colstrip. This is the system Wyoming will soon deploy in order to more fully utilize the existing infrastructure and transmission capabilities at one of its soon-to-close coal-fired power plants. Plans call for Wyoming's Natrium reactor to be in operation as soon as 2028. So, to put this as bluntly and plainly as I can, Senator Ankney squandered the same clean-energy opportunity for Colstrip that will soon benefit the state of Wyoming, its economy and its work force.
It is hard to know where to begin countering the numerous misleading arguments Senator Ankney makes in his editorial, so I will start with the first one where he writes about: ".... the left's latest scheme to eliminate affordable, reliable fossil fuel energy," and continues to to say: ".... energy-producing states like Montana will pay the price in terms of lost jobs and economic output." On the contrary Senator, a more far-sighted state like Wyoming has now begun to view the Climate Crisis as an opportunity to transform itself into a clean energy producing state that will provide good, clean well-paying jobs in the process.
I could continue by countering the Senator's claim that, "No one knows how all that energy would be replaced," except for the fact that I already have. Senator, even if you don't know the answer, Wyoming does! There are other similarly erroneous claims in his editorial that are too numerous to counter in this limited space.
Here is some economic evidence from U.S. Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm that Senator Ankney seems to overlook regarding the ever-increasing costs that Climate Change imposes on our Country. In the 1980s the U.S. spent an average of $13 billion per year cleaning up after extreme weather events. In the 1990s we spent $27 billion per year. That figure rose to $51 billion by the 2000s. Now, over the past three years these costs rose again to $152 billion per year. And, most recently, the U.S. spent $130 billion to clean up after a single winter storm in Texas. These examples reflect the ever-increasing costs of ongoing indifference to the Climate Crisis and illustrate why we need to start dealing with this problem yesterday!
The $3.5 trillion, 10-year plan proposed by the Biden Administration that Senator Ankney discredits is designed to slow Climate Change and harden our infrastructure to withstand climate-caused damage; it is also designed to enhance America's global economic competitiveness. The plan proposes expenditures of $350 billion per year that will be largely paid for by major, highly profitable U.S. companies that now pay zero income tax, and by raising taxes on individuals making over $400,000 per year.
So, considering the unprecedented and increasingly severe wildfires, hurricanes, floods and other climate-related disasters that impact our nation and the world there is hopefully enough evidence to encourage everyone to get on board with the fact that Climate Change is real and that it poses a threat to civilization as we know it.
It is long-past time to rally behind efforts to fix the Climate Crisis so we don't leave an unlivable planet for our children and grandchildren. However, it is still not too late to do so by rapidly employing a combination of wind, solar, hydro and advanced reactors that, together, can provide abundant amounts of clean, sustainable and reliable electricity. This will include sufficient electricity to power our nation as well as the increased amounts that will be needed to transition from gas to electric-powered vehicles.
Amazingly, at the end of his editorial Senator Ankney attempts to place blame on Senator Tester for the impending closure of Colstrip. No, Senator, because you continue to remain stuck in the past and resist new and better solutions for Colstrip, the blame will rest squarely on your shoulders!
Bob Balhiser of Helena is a retired engineer with a long-held interest in clean energy solutions. He most recently authored the SJ-3 Legislative Study Resolution on advanced reactor systems to advocate for a carbon-free, clean energy future for Colstrip.