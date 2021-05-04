An update on legislative accomplishments

Montana’s legislators completed work for the 67th Session on Thursday, April 29th (ten days ahead of schedule). Our primary Constitutional duty is to pass a balanced budget, which we did conservatively with the mandate of you, our voters. We passed legislation to promote the Governor’s Montana Comeback Plan, reforming taxes to promote job growth and wages. With this approach, income, property and business taxes are set to be simplified and reduced. More of our hard-earned dollars will stay in our communities without being cycled through the government.

As Chair of the House Taxation Committee, I scheduled 91 bill hearings. Our committee tabled well over one-third of those bills, and passed the others including Senate bills reflecting the Governor’s plan, two of which I carried across the House Floor. As your representative for House District 80, I sponsored House Bill 23 at the request of Montana’s County Treasurers to streamline the tax lien and tax deed process laws. The Governor signed this bill on February 23rd. I also sponsored HB 20, revising a law allowing for courtesy cars at rural airports, including Lincoln. This bill is headed to the Governor’s desk.