An invitation to learn the facts about NorthWestern Energy

Tom Woods, a candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission, recently wrote another opinion piece vilifying NorthWestern Energy. His writing is inaccurate when it comes to just about everything NorthWestern has ever done, and his rhetoric is not factual and suggests actions that are outside of the law in Montana. I invite him, again, to get to know our core company values, these are best demonstrated by our commitment to our customers.
Many Montanans know NorthWestern employees personally because we are your neighbors. We live and work in the communities we serve. We focus on keeping our customer rates as low as possible: our electric rates are currently 16.4% below the national average and our natural gas rates are 28.1% below the national average. We give our personal time and volunteer to strengthen our communities. We contribute to charities and nonprofits. With our investment in Montana’s hydro systems, over 61% of the energy we generate in Montana is carbon free.
Weeks ago, we announced that we were not going to disconnect service for non-payment due to COVID-19 and the horrible economic dislocation that was about to take place across the state; we were among the first energy companies in the nation to make this decision. We are providing $300,000 in aid now for small businesses devastated by this crisis and to nonprofits to assist the most vulnerable in our communities being impacted today. This aid is available immediately. This $300,000 donation, like all other charitable donations by NorthWestern Energy, is never included in customers’ bills. In addition, our employees’ donations to Montana Energy Share during this crisis are also being matched by NorthWestern Energy.
We are prepared during this pandemic to continue to deliver safe and reliable energy to our customers around the clock, essential to powering our homes and hospitals.
These are part of NorthWestern Energy’s core values.
We invite Mr. Woods to learn the facts about NorthWestern Energy, Montana law governing regulated energy companies in this state, and the responsibility and authority of the office he is running for, the Montana Public Service Commission.
Heather Grahame is NorthWestern Energy's general counsel and vice president of regulatory and federal government affairs.
