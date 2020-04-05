An invitation to learn the facts about NorthWestern Energy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tom Woods, a candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission, recently wrote another opinion piece vilifying NorthWestern Energy. His writing is inaccurate when it comes to just about everything NorthWestern has ever done, and his rhetoric is not factual and suggests actions that are outside of the law in Montana. I invite him, again, to get to know our core company values, these are best demonstrated by our commitment to our customers.

Many Montanans know NorthWestern employees personally because we are your neighbors. We live and work in the communities we serve. We focus on keeping our customer rates as low as possible: our electric rates are currently 16.4% below the national average and our natural gas rates are 28.1% below the national average. We give our personal time and volunteer to strengthen our communities. We contribute to charities and nonprofits. With our investment in Montana’s hydro systems, over 61% of the energy we generate in Montana is carbon free.