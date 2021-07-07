America the Beautiful Plan helps ensure national parks are protected, accessible

While the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be on the retreat, our time spent at home has demonstrated just how important the great outdoors are to Americans. After spending months in lockdown, a road trip to a national park — or even a hike through a local park — feels like a much-needed physical, emotional and spiritual escape.

The National Park System welcomed more than 327 million visitors to over 400 sites in 2019. We are told that 2021 visitation will substantially exceed that number. Yellowstone National Park, for example, will almost certainly see half their annual visitation in just three months of summer.

Our national parks are clearly a very important part of our efforts to find a new normal.

Considering all this, President Joe Biden’s ambitious America the Beautiful Plan — which sets a goal to not only protect 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030 but to increase access to outdoor recreation opportunities for all Americans — could not have come at a better time.