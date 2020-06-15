America must reconcile with our racist history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

America has some reconciling to do with white supremacy, not just the guys in white hoods, but the structures and practices that have kept white people in power and disproportionately hurt people of color.

The social movement for Black Lives Matter is making its mark and having a definitive impact, even here in Montana. The people of color leaders in this state have excelled at educating, mobilizing, and fundamentally changing the conversations across the state. With every social movement of this scale, there are naysayers and those that sit back hoping to keep the status quo, but there are also opportunists who will twist the message and manipulate the situation to keep their power.

Rural America is facing not only the scourge of racism that has manifested as police violence, but the overt bullying and manipulation by paramilitary militia activists trying to control our communities. Don’t be fooled. These white guys with guns inserting themselves at anti-racist events are there to distract from the message of racial justice and the changes that the Black Lives Matter movement is seeking.

These paramilitary activists don’t give two shakes about stopping systematic racism. They are using big guns in an attempt to further oppress black and brown people and to normalize the weapons of war on our streets.