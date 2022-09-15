Amber Torres and Shelly Fyant: Importance of prioritizing indigenous communities

As tribal leaders, we have seen firsthand the effects of decaying infrastructure on our communities. From poorer health outcomes to less economic opportunity, tribal communities are suffering, and we must do something.

The Indian Health Service has found that “the American Indian and Alaska Native people have long experienced lower health status when compared with other Americans.” Additionally, the economic disparity continues to affect Indigenous people more than other groups. A study done by the Joint Economic Committee Democrats found that “Across their lifetime, Native Americans are more likely to live in poverty than individuals of other minority groups. Escaping this cycle of intergenerational inequity and climbing the ladder of economic mobility is further complicated by educational disparities that disproportionately harm Native Americans; nearly 80% of Native Americans over 25 hold less than a bachelor’s degree.”

While updated infrastructure cannot solve all issues of inequality, it can certainly alleviate some of the burdens that indigenous communities disproportionately face. Federal climate investments – including those found in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act – can help modernize the infrastructure in our communities, which is desperately needed.

The BIL will invest a historic $13 billion into tribal communities across the country and make tribal communities eligible for billions more in investments. The BIL will support safe drinking water, expand access to reliable internet, repair roads and bridges, make our infrastructure resilient against climate change, protect our land and water, clean up legacy pollution sites, and more. This historic investment will mean that tribal communities across the country and right here in our home states of Montana and Nevada will have access to the same services that for so long have been out of reach for members of our communities.

Investing in roads and bridges means that our communities will have improved access to vital services like health care and education. Similarly, investing in broadband infrastructure means that our communities will have the same opportunity to utilize the internet's vast resources for everything from education to commerce. Access to clean air and water is a human right, and with investments in clean air and water as a part of the BIL, tribal lands can finally start to thrive.

The IRA, the most significant federal investment in energy and climate reform, will bring funding to communities facing high pollution burdens. Three billion dollars will go to environmental justice block grants, including $20 million for technical assistance at the community level. More than $3 billion is allocated to air pollution monitoring in low-income communities. Combined with tax credits for individuals and businesses that want to invest in clean energy, this funding is a historic investment in our climate.

Tribal communities are often disproportionately affected by poorer health, economic and academic outcomes. They also are often left behind when it comes to investing in infrastructure. With federal investments from the BIL and the IRA, our own Tribal communities and those across the nation can have access to the tools that will help them thrive for generations to come.