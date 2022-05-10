Ally Seneczko and Tal Goldin: Montana, it’s time to educate students with disabilities past age 19. We have waited 47 years.

At just 18 years old, Billings student Emily Pennington has brought national attention to a shameful distinction of The Last Best Place: Montana is the only state that does not educate students with disabilities past age 19. Federal Courts across the country have declared this practice unlawful and discriminatory. Nevertheless, Montana persists.

The total exclusion of people with disabilities, including children, from society is nothing new. (1) For over a century, the approach to disability “was out of sight, out of mind.” Many state laws barred children with disabilities from public education until 1972 when a series of court cases coupled with an expose on the abuse of children in institutions ignited a movement.

In 1975 Congress responded by passing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). (2) Relying on nearly 30 years of research and experience, Congress found that:

Disability is a natural part of the human experience and in no way diminishes the right of individuals to participate in or contribute to society. Improving educational results for children with disabilities is an essential element of our national policy of ensuring equality of opportunity, full participation, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency for individuals with disabilities. (3)

With IDEA, federal law finally granted a substantive right to a “free appropriate public education” to students with disabilities ages 3 through 21. All public-school students with qualifying disabilities are entitled to its protection, regardless of the severity of their disability, through age 21. (4) The IDEA’s very purpose is to ensure that this education is specially designed to meet the child’s “unique needs and prepare them for further education, employment, and independent living.” (5)

47 years after IDEA’s enactment, Montana is the only state that has not amended its laws to educate students with disabilities past age 19. Despite IDEA’s protections, Montana operates under a state “law or practice,” cutting off special education services at age 18 for most students, except a select few. (6)

Using this carveout, Billings School District 2 (BSD) planned to deny Emily her senior year based solely on her birthdate (which falls before the state’s September 10 deadline). Thanks to Emily, BSD finally changed this policy. However, almost 400 other Montana school districts still exclude students with disabilities after age 18.

Despite the state law, an exception to IDEA, Montana school districts have long had the option to educate students through age 21. (7) Some school districts, like Great Falls, voluntarily chose to extend services through age 21 years ago, allowing students who need it most extra time to build skills for a successful transition to adulthood.

In 2021, the Montana Legislature passed House Bill 233. The law provides assurances so other schools will follow Great Falls’ lead. Now, schools that choose to educate students with disabilities through age 21 can continue to receive state and federal funding while the student is enrolled—even after that student turns 19. (8) Make no mistake, at this juncture, the decision to deny students an education through age 21, in compliance with federal law, is not an oversight—it’s a choice.

These additional years of education are focused on developing vocational and independent living skills and give students the opportunity to achieve their goals. These critical years help satisfy the core purpose of IDEA and education in general: preparing students for success as an adult in further education, employment, and independent living.

Current state law does not require districts to educate most students with disabilities past age 18, but grants districts the choice to continue services through age 21. Making that choice is not hard. School boards need to hold a vote to amend their policies. (9) Thanks to Emily, BSD took this step in changing its policy. Once BSD decided to make the right choice, it only took the Board a few days to change its policy. It’s long past time for other districts to do the same.

Providing our Montana students with disabilities education through age 21 supports them in becoming independent, employed, and educated. It sets our students up to become hard-working and dedicated employees, helpful neighbors, and leaders in our communities. This is a win-win, considering the Districts collect their state and federal funds per pupil, per year.

All Montana school districts should bring themselves into the 21st Century, where families and students with disabilities await with open arms. This is not a political issue, it’s a human one.

Ally Seneczko and Tal Goldin,

Disability Rights Montana (DRM)

Helena, MT

Learn more at www.disabilityrightsmt.org. DRM is Montana’s federally mandated Protection and Advocacy System. DRM works statewide to protect and advocate for people with disabilities of all ages using a full range of intervention strategies. Ally Seneczko is DRM’s Supervising Attorney for Education. Tal Goldin is DRM’s Supervising Attorney for Core Services and Discrimination.

1. See maiden speech of Senator Bob Dole on the floor of the U.S. Senate. 115 Cong. Rec. 8816 (Apr. 14, 1969), available at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-CRECB-1969-pt7/pdf/GPO-CRECB-1969-pt7-3-1.pdf. Senator Dole served for 27 years in the U.S. Senate. On April 14, 1945, he was permanently disabled serving his country in World War II.

2. Originally enacted as the Education of All Handicapped Children Act and renamed in 1990 to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

3. 20 U.S.C. § 1400(c)(1) (emphasis added).

4. 20 U.S.C. § 1412(a)(1)(A).

5. 20 U.S.C. 1400(d)(1)(A).

6. 20 U.S.C. § 1412(1)(1)(B)(i).

7. Mont. Code Ann. § 20-7-411(4).

8. Mont. Code Ann. § 20-9-311(7)(c).

9. Mont. Code Ann. § 20-5-101(3).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0