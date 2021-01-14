All hands in: It’s time for a comeback

It’s been a tough match. From the beginning of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, Montana’s hospitals have shouldered the weight of caring for our neighbors and protecting the health of our communities. Since the fall, our urban hospitals have operated at or above their staffed capacity and our rural hospitals have been key partners in helping balance the volume of patients needing treatment. Meanwhile, our caregivers and team members tirelessly cared for those stricken with the disease and others in need of care.

And then we caught a break: a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine brought to the front lines of the pandemic in less than one year. The vaccine offers us hope. Front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents were grateful to be among the first to receive the vaccine in December. We encourage all Montanans to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them.