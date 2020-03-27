Affordable Care Act is critical tool in combating disease

March 23 was the 10th anniversary of the day President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. In the law’s first decade, 20 million people gained health coverage.

Like many Montanans I understand the struggle and the importance of having good healthcare. For many years I have worked as an independent contractor without healthcare.

It was not until Medicaid Expansion passed in Montana that I was able to receive consistent healthcare. Access to health care has been important to me since I have preexisting conditions such as COPD and high blood pressure.

The Affordable Care Act has benefited millions of people across the country by expanding the number of people covered and improving the quality of health insurance available, especially for women and people of color. Despite that, Donald Trump and conservative legislators have persistently and unflinchingly tried to strip healthcare from millions of Americans by attempting to repeal the ACA and undermine its benefits through administrative, legislative and legal actions.