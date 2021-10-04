ADA Trail will not ruin Mount Helena

I read with dismay that the city manager has halted work on the ADA Trail on Mount Helena due to aggressive opposition from members of our community.
The ADA trail went through more than two years of review and was vetted through the due process set out by the city and its Open Lands Committee. This included a public comment period. Just because a few loud and angry people did not participate in the public process does not mean it did not occur. Their hysteria is misplaced and is harmful to the very idea of making our mountain more welcoming to those with disabilities.
While the trail route is now slightly (but not dramatically) different from the original proposal, topography and practicalities of construction led to the changes. The mountain is not ruined. It is and will continue to be an amazing place for our community to enjoy. Let's allow everyone that access.
Charlene Porsild
Helena