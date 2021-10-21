Above the law

Many Montanans were excited to get a second U.S. congressional seat for the next decade. The obvious line dividing social and economic interests in the state since our founding has roughly paralleled the continental divide; the historical split of the congressional seats when we had two for 80 years. After a recent Redistricting Commission meeting, it was obvious the Democrat commissioners were determined to craft a victory for their party.

The previous six meetings saw Montana citizens demanding that the commissioners adhere to Montana law (MCA 5-1-115 new section 4) and create two districts that were contiguous, compact and not favoring a political party. The Democrat commissioners decided that an undefined measure of “competitive” would replace the law.

Montana didn’t understand what that meant until seeing the maps they endorsed. Democrats have decided to support options that include placing all the tribes of Montana into a district only Republicans can statistically win, or divide Flathead County in half (THE most conservative county in Montana), or combine the university towns of Bozeman and Missoula with the Democrat strongholds of Helena and Butte. The maps endorsed by the Democrats violate Montana law.