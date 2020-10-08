AARP does not endorse political candidates

AARP has demanded that the Democratic Attorneys General Association cease and desist unauthorized use of the AARP logo in an ad supporting Democratic attorney general candidate Raph Graybill. In addition, AARP has demanded that the Montana Republican State Central Committee cease and desist unauthorized use of the AARP logo on a mailer supporting the Daines for U.S. Senate campaign.
In each case, those campaigns had produced ads and/or mailers that implied that their candidate had been “Endorsed by AARP.”
AARP is a powerful voice for the issues and concerns of the 50-plus. That strength is not based on money or hired lobbyists. AARP does not contribute money to candidates for public office, nor does AARP support or oppose any candidates. Instead, AARP is proudly and strictly nonpartisan.
Our mission is to serve all those in our communities who are 50 years and older.
That is why we fiercely protect Social Security and Medicare.
We fight fraud and elder abuse.
We oppose unfair utility rate hikes.
We fight to lower prescription drug prices.
And we are the voice of those who are often forgotten. We give voice to their concerns because we listen carefully and advocate on their behalf.
Why is AARP so effective in fulfilling our critical mission?
One of the most important reasons is that we jealously protect our non-partisanship and our independence.
That is why we don’t allow our trademarked logo to be used by political campaigns.
We don’t allow any candidates to say they have been “endorsed” by AARP.
And we make sure that any reference to AARP by candidates and campaigns clearly reflects the actual record.
Over the years, thousands of public officials have supported key issues of concern to our members and the 50-plus.
As long as public officials exactly quote actual statements made by AARP that are part of public record, those statements are acceptable. We are grateful for their support on issues that are crucial to the health and well-being of our members and all of those who are over age 50.
But if candidates and campaigns go too far, we will vigorously protect our nonpartisanship and our independent voice.
That is why we have issued these “Cease and Desist Demand Letters.”
And we will do so again if the circumstances require.
Tim Summers is AARP Montana's state director.
