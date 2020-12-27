A tale of two systems

From the cluttered old attic that is my memory I remember that “Stability is possible without freedom, but freedom is not possible without stability.” It is a truism, I think, and I was reminded of it in a recent discussion with a group of Chinese graduate students studying to become officials in China’s government.

This is was the fourth time I had spoken to this university group over the years. Careers are determined in China on the basis of testing, and since managing government is a particularly high priority in the government-centered system of China, these students are high achievers. I didn’t have to ask to know that membership in the Chinese Communist Party is a requisite to the career path these young scholars have been selected for.

I was at the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana when I first addressed this group on the subject of culture and politics in the United States. They have all had 12 years of English so, this time, even over Zoom, no interpreter was necessary.