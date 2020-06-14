A St. Peter’s Health thank you to our wonderful community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At St. Peter’s Health, we are cautiously optimistic as Montana begins to reopen and people resume more of their daily activities. For the past month we’ve been working through a phased reopening of our facilities and services, and I’m happy to share that we are almost back to 100% of normal operations. Many restrictions and safety precautions will continue to remain in place out of an abundance of caution, as we monitor virus activity around us and keep our focus on the safety of our patients and caregivers.

It’s easy to become discouraged by the stress, anxiety and massive hardships COVID-19 has caused, but we don’t want to overlook the many things we learned or the amazing heroes that shined so brightly throughout this experience. This community came together to support one another in a way many of us haven’t had the opportunity to experience. We are beyond humbled by the generosity and love you have shown our caregivers, and it only fuels our drive to become the gold standard health system this community wants and deserves!

I couldn’t even begin to thank every person or business who helped us get through this and cared for our team members. Your kind words and donations of time, materials, food and dollars were not only generous and appreciated, they helped save lives and gave us hope.