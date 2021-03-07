A Spring of Hope for the nation

Springtime in the Rockies is a magical time when the short, dark days of winter lengthen and the sun’s warmth returns to the land once again, turning snowbanks into running water that feeds our rivers and nurtures the new life sprouting from thawed soil.

Likewise, wisdom and compassion have returned to Washington, D.C., with new leadership and new priorities bringing renewed hope for hundreds of millions of Americans after a long year of discontent.

It was a full year ago that America shut down in the grip of a deadly pandemic that, despite foolish promises that it would “disappear like a miracle,” has now taken the lives of 520,000 of our fellow citizens. We cannot turn back the clock and re-do the horrific judgments that turned our nation’s pandemic response into one of the worst globally. We cannot bring back those the pandemic took from us. We cannot magically restore lost businesses, nor can we wave a wand to erase the impacts on our children’s education.

But what we can do, and what President Biden and the Democratic majorities in Congress are doing, is try to heal what can be healed, to render help where help is needed, and to bring hope to a weary populace seeking not wealth and power, but merely a return to a semblance of pre-pandemic social, economic and educational normality.