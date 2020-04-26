A responsible path to reopening

But let me be clear: we could very well be in the first phase for a long time. We will not move out of phase one if the curve doesn’t remain flat. The reality is, this virus isn’t gone from Montana and it will continue to be with us, even as we work to contain it. This isn’t the time for a celebratory barbecue or going out to the breweries and bars several nights a week. For a lot of Montanans, including our most vulnerable, this phase should be substantially similar to the stay at home period. Once we begin to reopen, we want to be able to stay open.

We must begin to create a new normal. Montanans must continue to go to great lengths to protect one another. Follow hand washing and sanitizing recommendations. Strongly consider using a non-medical face covering when in public. Nursing homes will continue to suspend visitation. The 14-day travel quarantine when entering Montana for non-work-related purposes will remain in effect.

For the businesses that wish and are able to reopen, we are asking even more to protect employees and customers. Implement health assessments and symptom screening. Keep telework in place wherever feasible. Implement proper sanitation practices and adhere to strict social distancing. Just like we're now used to the markings on the floor of grocery stores, retail stores must be able to maintain physical distancing.