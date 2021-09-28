A real opportunity to build the workforce Montana needs

We have the funding necessary to push these training programs out across Montana -- but right now, the state is leaving that money just sitting in the bank. Earlier this year, Gov. Gianforte put $15 million in a “return to work” program that intended to give bonuses to Montanans who reentered the workforce after receiving unemployment insurance. “Return to work” isn’t working though, and over $14 million has gone unused. That program didn’t address the skills gap that’s forming a barrier between Montanans who need work and Montana businesses who need workers. We need to put that money to use in rapid retraining programs like the ones our trade unions are ready to expand. By doing this, we can make sure that in addition to making drastic improvements in our state’s infrastructure, the American Rescue Plan will also be a jobs bill for Montana.