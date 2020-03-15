A nonpartisan candidate for Lewis & Clark County

Hello, my name is Tyrel Suzor-Hoy. I am running to be your next Lewis and Clark County commissioner. When I decided to run for this seat, I did not take my decision lightly. Part of my reasoning for running was the fact that this seat became nonpartisan.

This last summer, I testified in front of the county commission in support of turning the county level elections to a non-partisan status. I fundamentally believe local politics should not be based on party affiliation. Nonpartisan is defined as “not biased or partisan, especially toward any particular political group”. The issues that come before the county commission are local issues that need a non-biased point of view. Issues such as: zoning, subdivision development, fire response, budgetary issues and countless others are not a Republican vs Democrat battle.

Labels and party affiliations only divide us as a community. I want to bring us together in order to do the right thing for our county. I am extremely excited that I have an opportunity to represent this county in a Nonpartisan manner. I want to see a community where we work together to accomplish common goals such as responsible development, home ownership, mental wellness and emergency services.