A nonpartisan candidate for Lewis & Clark County

Hello, my name is Tyrel Suzor-Hoy. I am running to be your next Lewis and Clark County commissioner. When I decided to run for this seat, I did not take my decision lightly. Part of my reasoning for running was the fact that this seat became nonpartisan.
This last summer, I testified in front of the county commission in support of turning the county level elections to a non-partisan status. I fundamentally believe local politics should not be based on party affiliation. Nonpartisan is defined as “not biased or partisan, especially toward any particular political group”. The issues that come before the county commission are local issues that need a non-biased point of view. Issues such as: zoning, subdivision development, fire response, budgetary issues and countless others are not a Republican vs Democrat battle.
Labels and party affiliations only divide us as a community. I want to bring us together in order to do the right thing for our county. I am extremely excited that I have an opportunity to represent this county in a Nonpartisan manner. I want to see a community where we work together to accomplish common goals such as responsible development, home ownership, mental wellness and emergency services.
Nonpartisan elections give individuals a chance to run as just that, individuals hoping to work for the county. I recently put out a Facebook ad declaring my candidacy and I got so many comments on what party I am running under. I tried to speak clearly and concisely that I am running a nonpartisan campaign in order to make impartial decisions that are based in community interaction. I received some negative reactions to this stance, which honestly troubles me. I know that as a community we are stronger together. I am in this race to work every single day over the course of the term to put the citizens of Lewis and Clark County first. I pledge to make decisions without political bias because it's what the citizens of this county wanted when they switched to a nonpartisan election. A nonpartisan candidate.
Tyrel Suzor-Hoy is a candidate for Lewis and Clark County Commission.