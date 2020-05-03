A new habit: The great American outdoor experience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Researchers say it takes 21 days to develop new habits. In that time, we’ve seen bewildering changes in our communities and around the world. What habits have we formed and which will endure?

Despite the travel bans, quarantines, isolation and tragedy -- and the roller coaster of emotions that follow, we’re seeing firsthand the exponential value of nature in her simplest forms. In the last 21 days, I’ve seen many new faces on the Helena trails and at Tenmile Creek Park. While 6 feet apart, we are connecting with a common experience of the power of Nature and the emotional, mental, and physical healing she provides. Listening to a creek, the smell after a rainstorm, feeling the sun on your face and the dirt under our feet on a mountain trail, these are all experiences that bring us together even when we’re apart.

Nature is also healing herself while the world presses “pause.” We are seeing a clearer picture of our role in the natural systems that provide clean air, water and habitable space. Still, statewide our outdoor resources are seeing unprecedented use -- especially lands and trails close to cities and towns. This is a fortunate dilemma, we’re lucky to have elbow room and I am grateful for Governor Bullock demonstrating leadership and including outdoor activity in his executive orders.