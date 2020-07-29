A history of the Equal Rights Amendment

The first version of the ERA was introduced in Congress in 1923. For the next 46 years the ERA was introduced in every session of Congress, and almost every time it was held up in committee. Finally in 1970, the ERA was forced out of committee by petition and considered by the full House. It passed both houses of Congress and in 1972 was sent to the states for ratification. Thirty-eight state legislatures needed to approve the amendment by the deadline – 1979. At first the amendment was supported by both the Democratic and the Republican parties, Congress, and presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter. By 1977, 35 states had ratified it including Montana’s ratification in January of 1974. However, the 1979 deadline came and went with no further ratifications. Even extending the deadline to 1982 garnered no additional ratifications. What happened to prevent adoption of the amendment?