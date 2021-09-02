A high rate of suicide in The Last Best Place

For those of us who call Montana home, there is no place on Earth we would rather be.

Montana is a place that exists in the imagination as much as in the real world: It’s a place that is wild and free, where austere natural beauty exists side by side with vibrant communities enjoying the great outdoors.

Ironically, some of the things that make Montana such a great place to live can increase the risk of suicide. Last year, Montana had the third-highest rate of suicide of among all 50 states in the U.S. and it has been among the top five states for decades. In light of this it is natural to ask: how can people who live in such a wonderful place sometimes find themselves in such a dark place in their lives?

The reasons are complex. Many of the very things that draw people to Montana can also contribute to suicide risk, the key is context. For a person in a healthy mental state the high mountains, geographical isolation and freedom we enjoy here can be a source of pleasure and inspiration. For a person experiencing depression, however, they can contribute to their symptoms and risk of suicide.