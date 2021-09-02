A high rate of suicide in The Last Best Place

For those of us who call Montana home, there is no place on Earth we would rather be.
Montana is a place that exists in the imagination as much as in the real world: It’s a place that is wild and free, where austere natural beauty exists side by side with vibrant communities enjoying the great outdoors.
Ironically, some of the things that make Montana such a great place to live can increase the risk of suicide. Last year, Montana had the third-highest rate of suicide of among all 50 states in the U.S. and it has been among the top five states for decades. In light of this it is natural to ask: how can people who live in such a wonderful place sometimes find themselves in such a dark place in their lives?
The reasons are complex. Many of the very things that draw people to Montana can also contribute to suicide risk, the key is context. For a person in a healthy mental state the high mountains, geographical isolation and freedom we enjoy here can be a source of pleasure and inspiration. For a person experiencing depression, however, they can contribute to their symptoms and risk of suicide.
Some of the factors are physiological: research has shown that people living at elevations above 2,500 feet are at greater risk of depression and suicide due to oxygen deprivation. Montana’s long winters cause lower levels of vitamin D, which also heightens the risk of depression, especially in young people. Some factors are cultural: Montana has a drinking culture and there is a correlation between substance misuse and suicide risk.
We are also a gun culture, with shooting sports like hunting at the heart of many people’s calendar of outdoor activities. Firearms are the means of choice in over 60% of completed suicides in Montana. Montanans take pride in our rugged individualism and independent spirit, but that attitude can lead to loneliness and depression when it means that we experience personal crises alone. Many Montanans live below the poverty line due to boom-and-bust cycles in our frontier economy. Unemployment and financial shocks can be triggering events that increase the risk of suicide. Combined with the factors listed earlier, it is easy to imagine a perfect storm of suicide risk taking shape for many in our community.
For many, Montana truly is a wonderful place to live. The risk factors described here do not make it less so, but it is important to understand them and do our best to mitigate them through treatment, education and the reduction of access to lethal means for people at risk. A community that can achieve that will truly make Montana the best place that it can be.
John Tabb, MSW, is a suicide prevention manager for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.