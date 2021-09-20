A heartfelt thank you for our hospital staff

I had the privilege of participating in a briefing from our regional hospitals. To say the information was sobering, is an understatement. While we read in the news what their numbers are and we know that is ever-changing, it was helpful to hear them break down the numbers and explain why they are beyond capacity yet may have “open beds”. Beds are dedicated to specific things such as pediatrics, psychiatry, babies, adults, etc. They are doing their best to use feasible spaces when one area is on overflow. Each hospital shared their current numbers in regards to beds filled, ICU, Covid vs. non Covid, ventilators and vaccination numbers. They shared their concern of competition for traveling staff, the need to have National Guard help with things like food service and cleaning. They offered their plea for continued access to monoclonal antibodies, which are preventing serious illness and death when used early in the Covid course. However, the most upsetting thing I heard was the anger being directed at staff, specifically those on the front lines that are not the ones making the decisions.