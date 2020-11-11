A great result for Montana conservatives

Montana Values include protecting the unborn, securing our Second Amendment Right, and developing our natural resources. People are free to not own a firearm, drink from paper straws, and drive an electric vehicle, but we cannot allow this to become a mandate from the heavy hand of government. With conservative majorities in the Legislature, a Republican governor, and strong attorney general, we are in a position to expand our freedoms and defend them when dark money groups try to challenge them in court.

As Gov.-elect Gianforte and conservative legislators work to undo 16 years of damage done by Democrat governors, we all have a duty to rally our new neighbors behind their conservative agenda. If we do not educate our new neighbors, our chapter of governing could easily become the calm before the storm when radical liberals sweep back into power and make us an extension of the left coast. They need to know that our coal funds the school their children attend, the parks they play in, and the libraries they read in.