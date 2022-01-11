A cheer for public education in the new year

Is there a single institution more vital to our democracy than public education? Our nation’s founders didn’t think so and neither do we. The very notion that we can have a democratic republic without a well-educated electorate was anathema to those who fought for and later established this great country. Famously, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “An enlightened citizenry is indispensable for the proper functioning of a republic. Self-government is not possible unless the citizens are educated sufficiently to enable them to exercise oversight. It is therefore imperative that the nations see to it that a suitable education be provided for all its citizens.”

James Madison agreed. He argued that, “A popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to farce or a tragedy; or, perhaps both.” We want to highlight these founding principles because lately it feels as though our public schools are under attack. We know that public school education isn’t the only way to educate children. Importantly, however, it is the only model of education that is available to all of America’s children. That’s why public schools matter and why they need the support of us all. Just as our national Constitution envisions and our Montana State Constitution dictates, public schools are required by law to educate every child regardless of any physical, developmental or psychological ability or disability. Public schools cannot (and should not) cherry pick which students they educate because in order for our democracy to thrive, all citizens must be offered a quality education in which they have the opportunity to learn how to think critically, read and write fluently, understand our nation’s history, and gain skills that contribute to the economic and social stability of our nation.

We may not always agree on exactly what topics to teach in school or how to best teach them, and that’s okay. As long as we recognize the underlying value of public education, the conversation can continue. After all, discussion and debate are also critical components of a healthy democracy. If you look around town you quickly realize that public schools are not only the backbone of our democracy, they form the very vertebrae of our communities. We’re all in this together. Our teachers, administrators and school board trustees are our neighbors and friends. Helena’s children grow up together, play together and compete together. Most of our local leaders are products of public schools as are the business owners who populate our downtown, the medical professionals who work in our hospitals and retirement homes, the arts community that provides our entertainment and culture, and the men and woman who deliver our mail, clean our streets and build our homes. Public schools deserve our support because they form the fabric of who we are as a nation, a state and a community. As we enter into this new year, let’s take stock of everything that public schools have done for almost 250 years to ensure the success of this great experiment we call American democracy and give thanks to all of those who continue to work in our public schools today.

Jack Copps, Montana deputy superintendent of public instruction, 1989-1998; Helena superintendent of schools, 1987-1989, 2016-2018

With former Helena Public Schools trustees:

Ed Jasmin, 1968-1971, 1977-1980

Penny Copps, 1972-1981

Terry Cosgrove, 1980-1986

Dennis Taylor, 1980-1991

Bob Vogel, 1991-2000

Brenda Nordlund, 1998-2004

Julie Mitchell, 1998-2007

Bonnie Adee, 1999-2002

Dana Toole, 2001-2010

Cherche Prezeau, 2008-2016

Sarah Sullivan, 2015-2021

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0