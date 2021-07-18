A bucket list for new Montanans

There’s a reason a lot of Montanans roll their eyes when they see a license plate from California. We’ve all heard statements like “they just don’t understand how things work here” or “they are going to turn Montana into California.”

As someone born and raised in Montana, I welcome people moving here. The more people who bring their families, businesses and talents here, the better off we will all be. But it is also true there are unique features of life in Montana you can’t fully understand from the car window on the highway passing by.

To that end, I’ve started a short bucket list I hope will help new Montanans get to know and embrace the special way of life we all treasure:

1. Tour a logging jobsite

If you want to meet a true conservationist, try hitching a ride in a logging harvester some time. You may be surprised as the logger narrates their reasoning for harvesting one tree and not the other to promote the long-term health of the ecosystem. You’ll likely hear them lamenting the unnaturally severe wildfires that could have been mitigated with more active forest management.