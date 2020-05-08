A big thank you to Montana’s licensed child care workers

As Montana continues to deal with the Covid-19 virus and build a new normal for our state, it is inspiring to see how everyone is pulling together to protect the vulnerable, support local business, and keep our communities connected. Montanans know we work better when we work together and there is always something we can do, no matter how small, to help someone else during this challenging time.
We are also committed to honoring the essential workers who are busy every day making sure we all have access to the healthcare, food, and other services we need. It is a big responsibility and we want to offer our unconditional support and thanks.
This includes Montana’s many licensed child care providers who are not only essential workers themselves but are providing vital support for their fellow essential workers across the state. Doctors, nurses, social workers, grocery store clerks, police officers, garbagemen, and many more who are doing everything from saving lives, to keeping the store shelves stocked to protecting our streets would not be able to do what they do unless they had access to high-quality child care.
Licensed home child care providers across the state have implemented comprehensive cleaning and safety procedures which follow all government and medical guidelines to ensure children and employees are safe. They have stayed open; offering vital support to those Montanan’s who need to leave their own homes to work but might not be able to do so if there was not a safe and nurturing place for their children.
Before the Coronavirus made its way to Montana, more than 25,000 children needed care. Montana Child Care Resource & Referral Network (MCCRRN) is a statewide network of six regional child care resource and referral agencies covering every corner of the state. The network works with businesses, parents, and providers to help address the child care access issue from all sides.
Child Care is an essential service. We may appreciate it more during a crisis, but it has always been an important building block of Montana’s economy. To learn more, or if this sounds like a career for you, visit www.mtchildcare.org or call 406-422-9915.
And, to all the licensed child care providers across the state – thank you for all you do and the vital service you provide – we truly could not do it without you!
Meghan Ballenger is the Montana Child Care Resource and Referral Network Director.
