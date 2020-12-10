50 years of the Clean Air Act

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, one of the U.S.’s bedrock public health laws. It’s the perfect time to reflect on how far we have come, and to recommit to the next 50 years to ensure truly clean air for all.

As a pulmonologist, having clean, healthy air to breathe is especially important to me. I have had the unfortunate experience of watching a patient die earlier than he otherwise would have due to poor air quality. We can and must do better.

For decades, this landmark law has steadily reduced air pollution in the air we breathe. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated that the law would prevent 230,000 early deaths this year. From 1990 to 2020, the direct benefits were estimated to reach nearly $2 trillion in savings associated with public health benefits from cleaning up pollution.