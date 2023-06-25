In May, the Supreme Court voted to obliterate one of the most important rules that helps keep our aquatic ecosystems clean and thriving. Montana needs to step up and show leadership to fill that gap.

The decision in that case, called Sackett vs. EPA, is weedy but important. The court ruled that wetlands that don’t have a direct surface connection to larger bodies of water aren’t subject to Clean Water Act regulation. That creates a sort of free-for-all on ecosystems that enhance the health and resilience of some of Montana’s most precious resources: our rivers.

I’ve watched the battle over these regulations — called Waters of the U.S., or WOTUS for short — play out for years. It felt a bit like watching a game of political ping pong. One administration strengthens the law, the next weakens it. With this latest decision, the highest court in the country smashed the ball back to the other side. But the match isn’t over yet. There’s a long battle ahead.

If you look beyond the game, there’s common ground here. The Clean Water Act passed in the early 1970s with broad bipartisan support. Even the policy that began the entire WOTUS saga started with George H.W. Bush, a Republican. His administration realized that the country had lost more than half of its wetlands. These areas provide critical fish and wildlife habitat. They serve as a sponge to help regulate flooding and act as a filtration system for drinking water. Bush vowed to start a policy dubbed “no net loss of wetlands.” If, for example, a highway project paved over a wetland, that ecosystem would have to be restored to offset the loss. And overall, that program has been a remarkable success at preventing the further degradation of the country’s waterways by balancing necessary development with restoration to ensure we maintain important wetland functions in our watersheds.

We can learn from how this saga over environmental protections began. Today, Montanans need to come together around our aquatic ecosystems. At Montana Freshwater Partners, our wetland restoration work has shown us again and again what enhancing these areas can mean for both property owners and communities. Wetland protection and restoration has helped folks we’ve worked with hold on to water in times of drought and absorb it in times of flooding. Wetlands can even serve as a first line of defense to buffer wildfire. So why would we want to throw all of this away?

As federal rule-making and lawsuits play out, there’s a lot we can do locally to show that Montana values its wetlands and streams. Setback rules can help mitigate the impact of development on waterways. Incentives can help prioritize good development that’s healthy for Montana ecosystems. T

The state should also adopt its own wetland protection program that protects waterways, water quality and water quantity, even when federal rules get weakened.

If we're spending large government dollars (i.e. our tax dollars) to address the issues we are seeing with climate change, drought, flood and wildfire — why would we undermine the natural tool that protects us from that? Isn't that called shooting ourselves in the foot?

Policymakers have come together in the past around these issues, we must urge them here in Montana to do it again.