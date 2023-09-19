Executive director of the Montana Taxpayers Association Bob Story suggested that the mills collected by the state of Montana be reduced from 95 mills to 81 mills to offset the increased collections resulting from the new appraisals on residential property in Montana. (IR Sept. 5). I applaud that someone other than just the Democrats is recognizing that the last session of the Legislature left residential property taxpayers in a serious predicament.

The Department of Revenue requested the Legislature reduce the “tax rate” on residential property from 1.35% to .94% to make the new increased value of residential property — estimated to be an average of 43% — neutral. Every legislative session since 1975 has made this adjustment whenever there was a significant increase in values of residential property. Failure of the 2023 session to do this will result in an estimated average increase on the average homeowner’s property taxes of 18%. Democrats have criticized the 2023 session, dominated by Republicans, for not changing the rate; if it was a mistake or oversight, to change one number in the Montana codes could be done in one day if they were to call a special session.

Story’s suggestion of reducing the statewide mill levy from 95 mills to 81 mills (thus avoiding a special session) could help. But there are three problems.

1) The current code says the counties “shall levy” 95 mills and the county treasurer “shall remit” the surplus to the state. I doubt if any court will allow any change without changing the word “shall” by new legislation. That requires a special session.

2) It is simply not enough. Mills are a lot less than dollars. For example, a 14 mill reduction (95 mills less 81 mills) in a typical Billings home valued at $200,000 will reduce the taxes by approximately $28. On a $800,000 home it would reduce the taxes by approximately $112. That isn’t much help for the taxpayer who will have approximately a $235 increase on a $200,000 home and a $941 increase on a $800,000 home. The tax reduction for the same house in Butte or Bozeman would be approximately the same, i.e., $28 and $112 respectively, but the increase in taxes because of the new appraisal would be $454 and $1,862 in Butte and $329 and $1,296 in Bozeman. These numbers are calculated by reference to estimates of Gov. Gianforte’s Department of Revenue. They are averages and estimates.

3) Without neutralizing the tax by changing the “tax rate,” most of the extra revenue collected on the new appraisal of residential property will automatically result in a reduction of the tax bill for the state’s largest corporations — the utilities, the railroads, commercial businesses with over $1 million of equipment and inventory, and other large enterprises. The mill levies are determined after the amount of revenue is determined; if the residential property (which is over 60% of the total) brings in more money, the others pay less. Enter TaxShiftMT.com in your browser. It tells you what your property tax increase is estimated to be and exactly how much of your tax increase goes to the large corporations in the form of a tax decrease.

Why not just neutralize the impact of the increase in appraisals by reducing the “tax rate?” Both Democrats and Republicans have always done that in the past.