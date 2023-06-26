Last month, Sen. Steve Daines testified as a witness in support of the SAFE Banking Act, a bill that would open the marijuana industry to billions of dollars of outside investments capital and bolster cartel activity.

This bill is bad for public health and safety in Montana, but Daines tried to cover for that by toeing the banking and pot industry’s line.

In his opening statement, Daines said, “These businesses, often forced to operate in all cash, are appealing targets for robbers.” He argued that pot shops need access to banks because being cash only is “a major cause of this increase in violent crime.”

The truth is, marijuana products in dispensaries and shops are often the target of crime, not cash. In December 2022, thieves in Los Angeles stole “hundreds of pounds of marijuana” from a dispensary. And in March 2023, criminals in Santa Cruz stole “half a million dollars worth” of marijuana.

Moreover, multiple accounts have revealed that debit and credit cards are almost always accepted as payments at dispensaries already. The so-called SAFE Banking Act will not prevent crime or safeguard marijuana shops. Dispensaries will remain targets for break-ins.

The legislation Daines supports prioritizes the safety of pot shops over the public grappling with an addiction crisis.

Daines then argued, “This legislation would also help federal and state law enforcement distinguish between legal and illegal marijuana businesses.” However, a bipartisan group of former leaders of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy have warned that the bill will make it easier for illegal actors to launder their proceeds through state-legal marijuana businesses.

They wrote the bill, “...could inadvertently allow cartels to bring into banks duffel bags of cash made from the sale of those illicit drugs that are killing tens of thousands of Americans every year …” In urging the Senate to reject the legislation they argued it, “would give these cartels more cover and more access to the U.S. financial system.”

Under federal law, marijuana dispensaries are de-facto drug dealers and the companies they work with would be complicit in their illicit transactions. This legislation would shield the banks and legitimize the marijuana industry. Soon, the same lobbyists who are pushing “Addiction Banking” will demand the full national legalization of marijuana.

Daines’ support for the legislation is particularly disturbing because it is widely opposed by national drug policy experts but as Sen. Daines explained, is “widely supported by banks, credit unions, the insurance industry, and many other service providers.” That’s because the banking industry, struggling following multiple bank failures, views the marijuana industry as a cash cow.

There’s little wonder why the American Banking Association has been fiercely lobbying for a bill that would bail out their members.

The banking industry benefits would be just the beginning. The legislation would allow the tobacco and alcohol industries to invest billions into the marijuana industry, as they already have with Canadian marijuana companies. Altria (the parent company of Marlboro) invested $1.8 billion into Cronos, a marijuana company in Canada. Constellation Brands (the parent company of Corona and Modelo) invested more than $4 billion into Canopy Growth, Canada’s largest medical marijuana company.

The bill Daines supports would allow these addiction-for-profit industries to make similar investments in the United States and scale up our marijuana industry to a previously unseen level.

Oddly, despite this, Sen. Daines suggested the SAFE Banking Act “may actually shrink the size of the overall industry and reduce consumption in the United States.” There’s no credible data to suggest that. Instead, we should fully expect the industry to behave the way any industry does when Washington does them a favor. They’ll increase their market and user base, which means drug dependence gets worse.

Following state-level legalization and commercialization, the National Institute on Drug Abuse recently found that regular marijuana use has reached the highest levels ever recorded among young adults. Medical science is increasingly clear that use of marijuana increases psychosis, depression, schizophrenia, IQ loss and other negative impacts.

The influx of billions into the industry will exacerbate this public health crisis.

The SAFE Banking Act will harm everyday Montanans, particularly our youth and lower income citizens who have already been targeted by the industry. Given the data, Montanans should be shocked at Daines’ enthusiastic support.

They should hope he puts down the pot and banking industry’s talking points and side with those who want fewer drugs in our state, not more.