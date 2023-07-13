Amanda Gorman, in a brilliant yellow coat, read a poem she had written for the Biden inauguration: “The Hill We Climb.”

Her poem touched millions with its clarity. It was a poem wrapped in hope, looking to the future. Now it has been banned in parts of Florida. Make no mistake about it. This ban was due to the color of the skin of the artist, not the quality of the words of the poem.

I write poetry from time to time. It is difficult to put simple words into a structure and convey meaning. The truth, the reality of life can be expressed. Amanda Gorman has accomplished this challenge repeatedly. Those who write, those who read, those who care, all appreciate her work.

Banning these words underscores where we are, what hills we have to climb. It is not just in Florida. It is everywhere in the United States. It is here in Montana.

Our 68th legislative session has ended. The legislators have identified the hills, those things we need to focus on to allow us, all Montanans, to come together. The Republican supermajority was driven by one emotion, Fear! Fear of women. Fear of transgenders. Fear of the unknown. Essentially fear of everyone.

As a result, we now have laws reflecting those fears. Montana alone has defined individuals into two sexes, male and female. Forget about what science tells us, that there are multiple sexes, genders and we need to protect them all. Oh yes, forget about the potential $7.5 billion of federal aid which Montana will lose due to this blatant discrimination.

This is one of the hills we have to climb.

For women, simply forget you have equal rights under the law. The Montana Legislature says you don’t. The Legislature passed an abortion ban at 15 weeks. It also eliminated D&C surgery, the only procedure for abortions after 10 weeks. Thus the Legislature effectively passed a 10-week abortion ban. This will impact women who experience dire medical conditions, when the fetus is not viable and the woman’s health is endangered. Throughout the session the message was the same. Women are subjected to the will of older, white Christian men.

Yet another hill. Yet another challenge.

Even more restrictions should you be low income. State Medicare payments are now barred from covering abortions. Physicians must get pre-approval from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to assure abortions are for medically necessary reasons for low income women. Another hill, another challenge.

Has Montana changed weatherwise? Of course it has due to human behavior. Yet the Legislature has just barred our state agencies, those charged with protecting and defending our clean air and water, from considering climate change in evaluating approval of facilities for permitting. They have lessened or eliminated environmental review for numerous industries. Head in the sand legislatively. Not simply a hill but a mountain to climb.

Finally the Legislature made a total assault on the judiciary, seeking to remove the voice of the people from electing judges and members of the Montana Supreme Court; pushing to allow partisanship into judicial elections and thereby destroying our independent , nonpolitical court system designed to protect all citizen’s constitutional rights. While defeated this session, these challenges will arise again. More hills we will likely have to climb.

The list goes on and on. In the past 90 days our Legislature has turned its back on the very real problems facing Montana and instead adopted the Fox News agenda, repeating the Big lie and telling other equally untrue statements. Core problems have not been addressed. Instead drag performances at libraries and schools have been banned. Corporations and the wealthy received the benefits from the last session. Now we have the Fox News agenda. Nothing to see here folks. Another hill to climb.

Those of us living in Montana because we love Montana, its blue skies, clean water, open access to public lands, are paying for these excesses. We need to work to correct the assault on our freedoms by the last Legislature.

For those who are passionate about our beloved state, these than are the hills we have to climb.