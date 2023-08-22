Whenever I go to Washington, D.C., I visit some of my favorite monuments and museums.

I walk the mall, starting at the WWII memorial, then along the reflection pool, going to visit the Vietnam Memorial. I usually end going to the Lincoln Memorial, read the texts of the Gettysburg Address and his Second Inaugural Address.

As I think about the developments in our country now, I envision going to the Lincoln Memorial late at night and seeing not a seated president, but one holding his head in his hand and softly saying: "Oh, America, oh, America, what has happened?"

Lincoln was a founding father of the Republican Party, not that party in its current construct, but one which fought valiantly to preserve the Union and to extend civil rights to everyone, especially those held in slavery until the Emancipation Proclamation.

Now the party which has the same name has spun on its axis and opposes all Lincoln stood for, and supports almost everything Lincoln fought against. Where Lincoln stood for extending voting rights to assure that every person had a voice in the country, in the government which leads them, now there is an ongoing battle to limit, restrict and deny voting rights to some.

Make no mistake about it, if the Republican Party has its way, the color of your skin, your gender, your religion would matter more about the right to exercise a vote than that you were a citizen of our country trying to exercise your franchise to vote. Women’s rights either to vote or to govern their own bodies was not yet an issue in the 1860s, but given his approach to the issue of civil rights, his pro-abolition position, Lincoln would likely have been a supporter of all of the women’s agenda as they struggle to obtain equality, equity and control over their own bodies.

Today’s Republican Party seeks to relegate women to second-class citizenship at best and to a subservient position in our society.

Broadly speaking, supporting discrimination against any one portion of our society is supporting discrimination against all other marginalized portions of our society. It does not matter who the object of the scorn is, be they Afro-Americans, women, members of the LBTGQA+ community, immigrants, elders, whomever. Policies which discriminate against any of these categories ultimately end up morphing and widening, discriminating against every marginalized group.

Just look at the current field of candidates running for the Republican nomination for presidency. Lincoln, who held the presidency in awe and was ever so respectful of the position thrust upon an ordinary citizen, would be ashamed that the frontrunner has been charged with multiple state and federal felonies, with more to come, and has also been found to be a sexual abuser and predator of women, spewing lies about a woman simply because she told the truth.

Perhaps the most significant of all of the issues is one likely closest to Lincoln’s very heart; the promise of citizenship for all people born in the United States.

This is a precious birthright. Yet, now, both the frontrunner in the Republican primaries and other challengers have publicly announced that if elected they would “ fix” this problem and remove this right from our country’s laws and Constitution. There is no need to explain the process nor why this promise is one which likely could never be achieved, but still, over a hundred years after passage of the 14th Amendment, after the abolition of slavery to have birthright citizenship threatened has to be so disheartening.

This shouts discrimination loud and clear against those who have immigrated or migrated to this country.

So I envision Lincoln, not sitting majestically in a chair, but bent over, head in hands, saying ever so softly: "Oh America, Oh America, what has happened, how did you lose the way toward truth, honor and justice. The path I showed you to travel."