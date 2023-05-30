Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It is incredible that the giant balloon of climate change disinformation is still with us and growing even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

It has been recorded that the 10 warmest years in the 143-year history of climate record keeping have all occurred since 2010. For years thousands of scientific studies have proven that burning fossil fuels creates the warming we are experiencing.

But for some deniers, that is not good enough. They search to find or even manufacture a maverick scientist or other renowned "experts" who tell them that climate change is questionable and they then reach the conclusion that it doesn't exist.

The current rapid warming we humans are creating is beyond anything the world has ever experienced. The intense warming events of the ancient past that caused massive planet changes and extinctions occurred over thousands of years. Today, in just 200 years we have added carbon to the atmosphere to equal the amount present which was present during those times.

Some carbon dioxide (CO2) is critical to life on Earth because plants use sunlight and CO2 to create energy and oxygen. But today we are getting too much of a good thing.

How does CO2 cause global warming?

About 71% of the solar energy we receive from the sun is absorbed by the atmosphere and Earth surface and 29% is reflected back into space. The energy that comes from the sun is not enough to keep the earth warm. For that we need our atmosphere that contains "greenhouse gases," which act like a blanket covering the earth and retains some of the heat. Without this blanket life could not exist; Earth would turn into a frozen snowball. The blanket is composed of several greenhouse gases, CO2 being one that has the ability to capture and absorb large amounts of heat that will remain in the atmosphere for hundreds of years.

Now this natural process has begun to change and the blanket is getting thicker with the addition of the massive amounts additional CO2 added due to the burning of fossil fuels. It's a delicate balance, too little CO2 and the Earth's temperatures would be too cold, too much and the Earth's temperatures start to rise. At the start of the industrial revolution in 1750 the amount of carbon in the atmosphere was 280 ppm (parts per million), today is has risen to 419 ppm, the highest it has been in 3.6 million years as measured by scientist from ice cores taken from the Antarctic ice sheets.

The last time CO2 levels were as high as they are today, ocean waters covered lands where cities like Houston, Miami and New York now stand.

It was a time called the Pliocene, some 3 million years ago when sea levels were 30 feet higher and the Arctic was a forest. We are currently on track to warm the Earth to Pliocene-like temperatures by the end of the century. Large sea level rise will occur slowly but continually, it takes a long time to melt miles-thick ice sheets. The natural transition from a warm Arctic to the cold conditions of today took over a million years.

Humans in just 200 years have began to reverse that and we are on our way to a much warmer world.

The time to act is now if we are to curb the worse consequences of climate change. The last two decades saw the highest increase of carbon emissions in human history.

What will the next decades bring?