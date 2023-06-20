Mr. Cotton’s June 18 Guest View “Catastrophic wildfires threaten the environment”, begs for a more diverse think tank.

“Catastrophic carbon levels threaten the environment” would have been the more accurate subject.

Like the increase in extreme storms, floods and droughts, the increase in extreme wildfires are symptoms of exceeding global atmospheric carbon levels of 350 parts per million (ppm).

Atmospheric levels of CO2 between 280 and 350 ppm allowed humanity to populate, construct and feed the modern world.

Atmospheric levels of CO2 above 350 ppm lead to rising seas, stronger storms, larger floods, extended droughts and extreme wildfire events in our forests and on our plains (remember Denton, Montana).

Currently, atmospheric CO2 measures 420 ppm at Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii.

Last time the concentration of CO2 reached 400 ppm was in the Pliocene Epoch, between 2.6 and 5.3 million years ago.

At the 1992 UN Earth Summit, world scientists warned humanity about increasing levels of atmospheric CO2. Too many governments, politicians and voters were not listening.

While the planet has natural carbon “sinks” like oceans, forests and soils that remove some CO2 from the atmosphere, that process is very slow. Progressively phasing out fossil fuels, leaving coal, oil and gas in the ground while making huge investments in renewable energy, is critically needed.

Our 2023 state republican legislators, instead of legislating such investments, protected the profits of the fossil fuel industry and our monopolistic utility, NorthWestern Energy. Thank goodness our kids have more sense and courage (Held v. Montana). Kudos to them!