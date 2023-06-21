As a fire ecologist, I found it especially frustrating to read Kendall Cotton’s uninformed opinion piece of June 18 about fire and forest management.

Cotton’s column was entitled “Catastrophic wildfires threaten environment,” but those wildfires do precisely the opposite — they maintain a disturbance-dependent forest environment.

Let me try to set the story straight with two important facts: (1) the forests that surround us here in Montana (and certainly those across Canada) were born of, and are maintained by, severe fire, not by frequent low-severity understory fires. To say that out forests here in Montana are “…not adapted to the extreme fires we see today” is dead wrong. In fact, many of our native plant and animal species depend on (are adapted to, and now require) the severely burned, standing dead forests that severe fires create — just try to find a fire morel mushroom, jewel beetle or a black-backed woodpecker anywhere else! We live within a disturbance-dependent forest community that requires severe fire to initiate natural forest succession which, in turn, supports all Rocky Mountain plant and animal species across the forest age spectrum.

No other kind of disturbance (including timber harvesting) can create the complete series of forest ages that severe fire creates; (2) We can live with severe fire while being safe at the same time. Safety from severe fire has little to do with forest condition and everything to do with the condition of homes and their immediate surroundings. Forest thinning and prescribed burning do surprisingly little to improve community safety. As Jack Cohen’s USFS fire research work makes clear, home loss is a home ignition problem not a forest fuels problem.

Cotton writes: “…mechanical thinning (logging) and prescribed burns to restore forest health is a proven strategy for mitigating the threat of catastrophic wildfires,” but the fire science shows he is wrong. Catastrophic wildfires occur when it is hot, dry and windy, and no forest treatment has been shown to stop fires under those conditions, and those are the fires that account for 98% of the forest that burns in any given year. If we don’t like the recent trends in wildfire extent (yes, fires are getting more frequent and larger), then we need to do something about the cause, which is climate change, not the condition of our forests.

For a very recent, science-based summary of the current fire situation and how success in dealing with the increasing fire risk due to climate change will involve abandoning the uninformed, “our forests are out of whack” story that Cotton continues to tell, watch the recently released, award-winning documentary “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire.”