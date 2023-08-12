Responding to the Aug. 8 Guest View titled “The e-bike revolution” which I believe failed to give a fair take on the subject of e-bike usage and more specifically Class 1 e-bikes.

I will forego commenting on the use of such terms as “alarmingly widespread,” “I will never understand,” “Regrettably,” “e-bikes, aka motorcycles,” “There’s a good reason,” “The primary reason we ride bicycles,” “where does it end,” “Where do we draw the line?,” “The crazy part is,” “yikes,” “Can you say wake up call?,” other than to say the use of such phraseology tends to demonize the subject at hand. I believe issues are best resolved when our discourse is civil, non-threatening and perhaps most importantly, objective.

Let’s start with being objective. To my knowledge, the vast majority of e-bikes sold and used in our area are Class 1 e-bikes. Class 1 e-bikes only operate on a pedal assist basis. That means an electric assist only occurs when the rider is pedaling. There is no throttle involved nor the noise associated with a motorcycle. Additionally, their footprint, as with any bicycle, is negligible. Does that sound like a motorcycle?

If you still have doubts they could be quickly resolved by simply riding one. I understand that’s exactly what our mayor did a couple of years ago and I further understand that he found the experience to be enlightening, positive and not presenting any discernible ill-effects to others.

As to the restrictions placed on the usage of Class 1 e-bikes I would assert that they have fallen victim to the laws that govern or limit the use of motorized vehicles. Laws that were written decades ago, long before the concept of an e-bike became a reality. At that time the term motorized was synonymous with the internal combustion engine.

Attempts have been made in the past two Montana legislative sessions to properly categorize e-bikes within our statutes. Unfortunately garnering attention, let alone informed support for what most legislators view as a low priority issue, is difficult. Had such legislation passed, local authorities wouldn’t find their hands tied and essentially forced to render usage decisions based on an outdated legal definition.

Times have changed, technologies have advanced — enabling bike riders to get an electronic assist while pedaling their bikes. Laws don’t always keep up with the times. But at all times we must be careful to consider not only the letter of the law, but also the spirit of the law. It is unreasonable to conclude that the spirit of any old law or ordinance that was written to accommodate a peaceful trail atmosphere was done so with the intent to deny those who would benefit from a quiet technological advancement from accessing our trails. A quiet, pedal-dependent Class 1 e-bike is not a threat to other bikers or hikers. It’s time we stop fearing them or demeaning those who benefit from them.

E-bike opponents are quick to refer to outdated laws/ordinances to make their case. However, consider as an example, if a law existed that stated that a person must be 18 years of age to vote, if taken literally (as per the letter of the law) a 25-year-old would be out of luck. Laws don’t always properly define within the text utilized the spirit or intent of the law. Such is the case with Class 1 e-bikes.

In closing I’m drawn back to the title of the article I’m responding to: “The e-bike revolution,” revolution given a negative connotation. I believe Class 1 e-bike users would prefer the term “game changer,” a positive connotation, as they afford anyone a bit beyond their prime or who are dealing with some physical limitations the ability to access our trails. Most are not seeking a cardio workout, just some moderate exercise while enjoying the terrain as the miles go by.

Please don’t paint our responsible use of Class 1 e-bikes with a broad brush intended to sound an alarm toward other forms of e-bikes. Please ride one before passing judgment and as you do so consider those whose quality of life have been dramatically improved with the advent of the Class 1 e-bike.