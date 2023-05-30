Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

While the TikTok ban in Montana has garnered much press nationally, there is another bill passed last session which also puts our legislators on a national stage. With HB 971, Montana may be the first state enacting legislation which supports the denial of or is in opposition to utilizing science when assessing environmental impacts in the permitting process for major facilities proposed in the state. More specifically, the bill prohibits Montana DEQ from considering greenhouse gases when completing the environmental review process for proposed large projects. As an example, greenhouse gases from a new coal-fired power plant would not be a consideration in the state environmental review process.

Apparently, Montana’s “supermajority” Republican Legislature was bent on streamlining the environmental review process by eliminating red tape, including the climate considerations from Montana’s environmental review process. Reasons given include concerns with delays associated with environmental review in permitting, displeasure with legal challenges to permitting, etc. Perhaps because Montana had a cold winter last year, they felt that global warming was no longer an issue. It is hard to fathom what they were thinking when passing such regressive legislation. Surely, they were not considering public input in the legislative process given the overwhelming opposition to the bill. Similarly, they could not have been considering the constitutional right in Montana for a clean and healthful environment. As with the makeup of most of the Legislature, I am old enough that the true crisis of climate change is not going to be more than a nuisance in my lifetime if you consider smoke, forest fires, drought, heat domes and so on a mere nuisance. I am far more concerned about the world we are leaving for our children and grandchildren and I cannot comprehend how our legislators can look their offspring in the eyes and tell them that they are making Montana a better place by ignoring climate change.

To add insult to injury, we have Kendall Cotton of the Republican-sponsored Frontier Institute “think tank,” in a recent IR article (May 21), expressing his thanks to the Legislature for their bold action in reducing red tape, allowing Montana the “Permit to Build.” He even went so far as to suggest that eliminating the environmental review process will benefit the climate by allowing major projects to proceed more quickly without the hindrance of regulatory oversight. As stated, Cotton indicates that the permitting and environmental review process is fundamentally broken. It is difficult to see how this so called “think tank” gave much actual thought to climate change other that reiterating positions of the supermajority. Not stated, but certainly implied by Cotton, was that we should not be concerned about those nasty liberal-conceived greenhouse gases, which get in the way of his version of progress.

As a professional engineer that worked on planning, design and construction oversight of public facilities projects in Montana over a period of 43 years, I dealt with regulatory permitting and environmental review on a daily basis. These projects were generally complex and involved many factors that impacted implementation, in addition to environmental review and permitting. Rarely did the environmental review process delay a project and generally I found environmental standards implemented by the DEQ to be appropriate and most importantly, protective of things we who live in Montana hold most important — clean water, adequate water, clean air and a safe place to live. I also found the engineers and scientists at the DEQ in support of these same ideals, helpful to work with and true professionals.

It is a sad situation when science is removed from the process of environmental permitting, particularly in regards to consideration of climate change. It is downright embarrassing that Montana has chosen to be a leader in passing legislation seeking to accomplish this.

Scott Anderson,

Helena