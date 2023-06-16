The Biden administration’s foreign policy has undermined America’s power and prestige across the globe. Beginning with the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which resulted into the seizure of power by the Taliban, the Biden administration has signaled its determination to withdraw from several critical regions of the world, especially South Asia and the Middle East.

Even before its hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the Biden administration had undermined America’s century-old alliance with Saudi Arabia by threatening to make the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, a pariah for his involvement in the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Then came the confrontation with the Israeli government because of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s close friendship with Donald Trump. While the administration alienated America’s traditional allies in the Middle East, it embarked on a campaign to appease a terrorist state, namely the Islamic regime in Iran.

The Biden White House has consistently ignored the struggle of millions of Iranians to rid themselves of the Islamic regime, which has tortured, raped and murdered tens of thousands of its own citizens, most recently to suppress the popular movement that spread across the country under the slogan of “Women, Life, Freedom.” Despite declarations of sympathy for the Iranian people, the Biden administration has not moved a finger to provide any real support to the Iranian people in their struggle to create a democratic system in their country. Instead, it has tried to appease a regime, which has called for the destruction of the state of Israel, has supported terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hezbollah and Hamas, and more recently has provided Putin with advanced weaponry, including weaponized drones, in his war against Ukraine.

The Biden administration walks in lockstep with European countries, such as England, France and Germany, which claim to stand for freedom and democracy, but in the case of Iran and other Middle Eastern dictatorships are busy signing lucrative contracts to maximize the profits of their companies and corporations.

As the United States withdrew from the Middle East, China stepped in to fill the gap left behind by the Biden administration. The best example is China’s recent diplomatic coup in negotiating a peace agreement between the two regional rivals, Iran and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia, which until recently viewed the United States as its principal protector, is becoming ever closer to China.

The American foreign policy of retreat projected weakness and sent the wrong signal to Putin, who brazenly invaded a sovereign country, Ukraine, convinced that the Biden administration, just like the Obama White House in the case of the Russian invasion of Crimea, would ignore aggression against a sovereign country by Russian forces. The heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people, along with mass demonstrations across Europe demanding a strong response to Russian aggression forced the hand of the United States and its European allies, resulting into military support for the Zelensky government in Kiev.

As an observer who has been equally critical of both Democrats and Republicans in many foreign policy issues, I have to confess that I have rarely seen a weaker and more disjointed foreign policy approach than the one implemented by the Biden administration. Advancing a U.S. foreign policy that advocates a strong American presence in critical regions of the world through a close alliance with our traditional partners will minimize the possibility of U.S. military intervention in the future, and it will significantly reduce the likelihood of conflict erupting in various corners of the world because of intervention by China and Russia, such as what we see now in the cases of Taiwan and Ukraine.