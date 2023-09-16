As CEO of one of MSU’s four campuses, I was in Bozeman for a strategic planning session that day.

I rose early to get my run in before a long day of sitting in a crowded room watching colleagues felt-tip pithy points on big tablets perched on easels.

When I got back from my run, the entire lobby crowd was glued to whatever was happening on TV. Fresh off the U.S. Open, I thought it must be another tennis match. I went to my room, turned on the TV, and saw the plane fly into the second tower.

What I remember most about that day was how long the attacks’ implications took to sink in. People kept drifting out of our meeting to watch the lobby TV or huddle in small, shocked groups. By noon, I decided I needed to get back home.

The drive was beautiful, as it always is this time of year … the Bridgers’ jagged edges, the amber waves of Toston grain, the glittering gold of Wolf Creek Canyon, the velvety ridges of the Big Belts outside Cascade, the iconic buttes of Charlie Russell country. So much beauty amid so much darkness. I had no idea what the darkness would bring. I just wanted to wallow in beauty as long as possible.

That day 22 years ago, terrorists took 2,977 American lives. That night Don Henley penned the first words of a new Eagles’ song: “There’s a hole in the world tonight.” For many days and nights thereafter, we responded as a nation united in our determination not to suffer such a loss again.

We examined what we’d done or hadn’t that contributed to the tragedy. We coordinated our espionage efforts more effectively. We dedicated more lives to eradicating the threat. And we accepted intrusions on our personal space for the common good. Two months after the attacks, President Bush deployed a federal force of airport screeners who have been searching our bags and bodies ever since.

Just two years ago in the same country, an average of 19,508 Americans died every day, the victims of COVID-19. Although a substantial number of Americans had united to stop this menace the previous year when the virus was at its peak by tolerating more intrusions on their personal space — vaccinations, masks, social distancing — by late 2021 a substantial number simply refused. The virus is still with us today. The effects of the pandemic, particularly on our children, will be with us much longer.

Now we face a virus even more pernicious: an unreasoning, unrepentant anger. It’s killing us as a people. When you’re angry you don’t think straight. When you’re angry, you’re easily manipulated by those who want something you’ve got and can get it by pushing your buttons. When you unite with others who share the same anger, even when the reason for the anger has been addressed or debunked, you cling to the anger because you treasure the bond.

“9/11” was a sad moment in our history, but also a proud one. Loss stitched us together with love. Can we unite on anything today? Or is the hole in our world too deep? Maybe the poet we need isn’t Henley, but Tennyson. With apologies to the latter, this plea seems apropos:

“Come, countrymen. It’s not too late to seek a better world …. Though much is taken, much abides, and though we are not now that strength which once moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are.”

Ah, to be whole in the world again: one equal temper of heroic hearts.