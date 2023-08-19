Here we go again: another Montana State Library Commission summer plunge.

Last summer, it was a logo. Much ado about nothing but fear-mongering. This summer, though, the fear-mongering really cost us.

Following this commission’s “deliberations” is torturous. That’s partly because most of them know next to nothing about libraries. As one of them remarked, her initial reaction to her appointment was, “Who goes to libraries anymore besides pedophiles and homeless?”

But the commission does know how to manufacture crises — like last summer’s drama over the new state library logo. It was like watching that scene from “Hamlet” where the melancholy Dane toys with Polonius, getting him to agree that a passing cloud is shaped first like a camel, then like a weasel, and ultimately “very like a whale.”

The logo depicted a prism, but it had four bright colors. “That was no accident,” Commissioner Tammy Hall warned fellow commissioners. This is not a prism. It’s a rainbow and in the context of libraries that’ll “set off a firestorm.” Then, the whistle blown, she let the dogs bay.

“Very like a whale!” one commissioner agreed. Another admitted the thought crossed her mind, but, hearing the explanation, she dismissed it.

Then Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, an ex-officio commissioner, weighed in. “I come back to the Great Seal of Montana,” she said. “Why would we not use something that envelops the history of Montana, as well as all of it?”

(All of WHAT? Who knows? The good news is, she’s not driving.) Three meetings, countless insults to staff, and much rudeness to the marketing firm later, the commission adopted the same logo, the colors adjusted slightly to match those of the great seal. Crisis averted.

On to the next. In her gleeful reaction to being elected, the incoming president of the American Library Association recently described herself as a “Marxist lesbian.” Ruh-roh: The Commission was “disturbed, very disturbed.” Clearly, the oaths they took to uphold the constitutions of our state and nation required immediate action.

A similar nod to those constitutions would’ve been nice when the commission turned its whale-sighting glass toward children’s right to read. Montana’s Constitution in particular is quite affirming of children’s rights. It never came up in some commissioners’ fear-mongering about “protecting Montana children,” which is code for letting Moms for (Taking Your) Liberty dictate what other moms can let their children read.

Also, you’d think a group with this commission’s gaffe count would be somewhat forgiving of another’s unfortunate lapse to act hastily or disproportionately. You’d think, at most, the commission would send the new president a stern directive to keep her personal politics out of her public position. (And follow its own advice!)

You’d be wrong. The commission dog-whistled for public comment on this motion: “Our oath of office and resulting duty to the Constitution forbids association with an organization led by a Marxist.”

Predictably, most public comment had nothing to do with the Constitution or Marxism. It was about sex, especially gay sex. The motion passed. Librarians, overwhelmingly opposed to the motion, were ignored. The fact the State Library director had already registered her concern with the new president and implored the commission to preserve Montana’s seat at this very important table … meh.

So it was that Montana, respected by librarians nationwide as “the little state that could” for our ability to deploy hundreds of thousands of ALA dollars into projects that set the national standard for creative collaboration, became the little state that can’t.

That sound you hear from Montana library-lovers? Very like a wail.