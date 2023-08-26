Havre has it! A Deer Management Action Plan. Helena’s been managing its deer population for 15 years. But Missoula, Anaconda, Whitefish, Bigfork, Bozeman, Great Falls? Oh, deer.

In May I described my deer experiences in three of those cities, especially Missoula, and asked for your feedback. Boy howdy, did I get it! The most all-encompassing correspondence was a 2019 letter to the Whitefish City Council its author sent me. She’s lived in the same house for 35 years, with deer present from the start. Over time, though, deer behavior has changed: “They have no fear of humans.”

This fearlessness leads to their own carnage, especially on city roads. She’s found one deer dead in her yard, another severely crippled, and many more limping through with broken legs or big abrasions. (Missoulians in various areas report similar sights as routine.) In 2019 the Montana Department of Transportation picked up, on average, 18-25 dead deer a week in the Whitefish district. Usually the meat was too old or damaged to salvage. Only one in 10 dead deer’s meat went to feed people.

On the “bright” side, local auto shops got 20-35 cars/week in need of very expensive repairs.

Aggression? Deer chase neighbor kids inside, keep backhoe operators off their equipment, hound dogs. And in rutting season? “Our yard looks like wild kingdom, [with] bucks chasing does round and round our house.” She stays inside lest she get into the mix.

Destruction? Just what people in Missoula, Bigfork, Anaconda and Great Falls report: trees destroyed, fruit trees ravaged, gardens pillaged, shrubs eaten, Christmas trimming pulled from bannisters, fencing demolished, poop everywhere.

Attracting other predators? “Our neighbor had a deer killed by two mountain lions in his yard,” my Whitefish correspondent wrote. “Fish and Game wardens killed one of the lions but the other took off. [Elsewhere], a bear killed a deer in someone’s yard.”

Disease? Tick-borne Lyme disease is now taking a back seat to Chronic Wasting Disease as a worry. As Libby residents can attest, CWD has hit Montana. It spreads particularly fast in compressed deer populations — aka, urban deer. The downside of deer dropping dead in town — (Is there an upside?) — is that the prions released by dead deer remain in the soil. Studies are incomplete as to whether CWD can be transferred to humans, but as Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks reminds us, we don’t know what we don’t know.

Missoulians have been no less active than my Whitefish correspondent. A few years ago, many of Missoula’s neighborhood councils identified urban deer as a major concern. Two proposed a study of the problem as a starting point for action. The proposal seemed to have some city council support at the time, but mysteriously died a-borning.

Last spring, yet another Missoulian urged a city councilor to do something. He encouraged her to survey her neighbors for support. She visited 25 neighboring homes. Neighbors in 21 of them, deer-weary, eagerly signed her petition. The response? Polite crickets.

In the absence of a management plan, the only way I can protect my property and grandchildren is to build a 6-foot fence around the perimeter. The city will only allow a 4-foot one … to protect “the neighborhood character.” A 4-foot hop isn’t even make deer hiccup — and in our deerly beloved neighborhood, ubiquitous excrement is the “character” we’re protecting.

I know, I know: Deer were here first. So were grizzlies, rattlesnakes, mountain lions and gophers. When wild things go urban, you manage with the welfare of all populations in mind.