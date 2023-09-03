Montana Senator Mike Mansfield, a soft-spoken, laconic, former Butter copper miner and later college history professor, still holds the record as the longest serving Senate majority leader in American history. This essay about Mansfield’s relationship with journalists, and in return their regard for him, is adapted from a new book – Mansfield and Dirksen: Bipartisan Giants of the Senate — by historian Marc C. Johnson.

-----

On Sunday, Jan. 14, 1968, Mike Mansfield made political television history. In the course of a thirty-minute appearance on the Sunday-morning ABC News program Issues and Answers, the Senate majority leader was asked and answered sixty-two questions. By all accounts, that is still a record.

ABC correspondent Bob Clark moderated the record-setting broadcast. “I should make the point that Mansfield was one of the figures I almost revere looking back on the last 40 or 50 years in Congress,” he said years later.

“Mike did not like television, he didn’t like to go on television, and he’d only do the panel shows every year or two, but when he did his conscience told him to give honest answers to anything they ask you, so you could make a lot of news with Mike Mansfield.”

So much news, in fact, that a lengthy story about Mansfield’s ABC interview was the top story in the next day’s edition of the New York Times. A photo of Mansfield puffing on his pipe, taken on the set of Issues and Answers, was printed in dozens of newspapers.

On that Sunday morning Mansfield answered questions on tax and housing policy. He said it was time to reevaluate spending on the American space program, pressed his ideas about reducing the U.S. military presence in Europe, and called for a halt on bombing in Vietnam as a necessary step toward negotiations to end the war.

Mansfield answered many questions with a single sentence. His longest answer — four sentences — came in response to a question about the likelihood of racial violence in American cities. Mansfield lamented Congress’s failure to pass anti-crime legislation but pointed out that the primary responsibility for addressing crime rested with local officials, not with politicians in Washington.

To one question Mansfield simply responded, “I haven’t the slightest idea,” and to another, “It’s hard to say.” On seven different occasions during the interview, Mansfield answered with “yes,” “no,” or “I do.” Betty Cole Dukert, the longtime producer of the venerable NBC Sunday show Meet the Press, told a C-Span interviewer in 1991, “We often advised guests to be as concise as intelligently possible in order to cover as many subjects [as possible], but in his case [Mansfield] was too concise at times. You would get yes-or-no answers frequently.”

Dukert remembered one Mansfield appearance on her show where he answered fifty-seven questions in a half hour. “He was the only guest who I remember left some reporters actually speechless without questions.”

Mansfield displayed an unusual trait, unthinkable to virtually any other politician: he disdained publicity. “Unusual is not the word,” Neil MacNeil, the long-time congressional correspondent for Time magazine, said of Mansfield’s purposeful avoidance of attention. “It was astonishing.” At the same time, Mansfield was held in the highest esteem by reporters who covered the Senate.

MacNeil recalled one occasion when he told Mansfield that Time editors had decided to feature Mansfield on the cover, a singular level of political visibility that is still craved by virtually everyone.

“I got Mansfield in the President’s Room, took him off the Senate floor,” MacNeil remembered. “I said, ‘Senator, I have really bad news for you.’ He said, ‘What’s that?’ I said, ‘the editors of Time magazine have decided to carve your face on Mount Rushmore.’ He said, ‘What!?’ I said, ‘We’re going to put you on the cover.’ Mansfield was really upset: ‘That’s terrible, how can we stop that?’ He didn’t want publicity.”

During thirty-four years in Congress, Mansfield never had a field office in Montana, never owned a home in the state, and never produced a newsletter for his constituents. Mansfield’s biographer Don Oberdorfer asked him during an interview:

Oberdorfer: I was told that you never had a press secretary.

Mansfield: No. Didn’t need one.

Oberdorfer: You were your own press secretary?

Mansfield: Well, yeah. But the way to handle reporters, just tell them the truth. That’s it.

-----

On December 3, 1962, the New York Times tucked a short article datelined Saigon on page twelve. In hindsight the story was underplayed.

The headline read, “Mansfield Is Cool on Vietnam War.” During this 1962 trip, one of his frequent visits to Vietnam, Mansfield rejected the canned, optimistic, and often superficial briefings that were offered up to visitors by U.S. embassy personnel in Saigon. Instead, he met alone with four American reporters. Mansfield initiated what became a four-hour lunch with David Halberstam of the Times, Neil Sheehan of United Press International, and Peter Arnett and Malcolm Browne of the Associated Press, all of whom had become pessimistic in their assessments of the progress of the war.

The lunchtime conversation — Mansfield mostly listened — deepened the majority leader’s own pessimism about the deteriorating situation in Vietnam. “What was clear,” Halberstam later recalled, “was that Mansfield was really listening. He wanted to know.” Halberstam subsequently reported that Mansfield had refused to issue the upbeat statement prepared for him by U.S. ambassador Fredrick Nolting, and instead issued his own statement that “did not go out of [its] way to assert that considerable progress was being made against the guerillas, or Vietcong.”

Mansfield told his biographer that he valued the views of the skeptical journalists because “they weren’t following the line, they were trying to report the truth, and they did, and it finally sunk in. It finally had its effect.”

Mansfield’s outreach to Saigon reporters, as he surely knew, came at the very time many journalists were under fire from Washington politicians and military leaders for their reporting on the war and on South Vietnamese president Ngo Dinh Diem’s increasingly problematic regime. A marine general characterized the journalists as weak liberals, and President John Kennedy had complained personally to Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger about Halberstam’s reporting, pointedly telling the publisher that Halberstam should be replaced. He was not replaced and Halberstam later won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting from Vietnam.

William C. Trueheart, the deputy chief of the U.S. mission in Saigon in the early 1960s, said, “What happened with Mansfield was that he had talked to a lot of people in the lower ranks of the mission probably, and above all I think he’d talked to a lot of the press. Of course, he was a very astute man and he had been following the situation for a long time.”

Seeking out the opinions and insights of reporters became a Mansfield trademark. He consumed on a daily basis the international reporting of major national newspapers and came to trust journalists more than the often-secret briefings served up to the Foreign Relations Committee where he was a senior member. Mansfield rarely missed a public session of the committee but routinely ignored the secret sessions.

“You don’t learn anything from these secret briefings that isn’t in the New York Times usually sooner rather than later,” Mansfield said. “If you attend an executive session or listen in private you’re stopped from talking in public about what you already knew before the briefing.”