The late Jim Posewitz often used a salami to illustrate incremental damage to our environment.

Take one thin slice off the salami and the damage is hardly noticeable. Take several slices off the salami and the damage becomes apparent, but the salami remains intact.

But make many small cuts to the salami over an extended period of time and the salami, our environment, is toast.

As staff ecologist for the Environmental Quality Council in the 1970s, I reviewed dozens of environmental assessments written by state agencies, many of them dealing with major subdivisions. Repeatedly the reader was assured that the harm caused by this one permitting action would be “minor” or “negligible.”

With the salami example in mind, I understood that many such “minor” actions, when repeated over and over again, would result in serious damage to the environment. Each gallon of water removed from a stream or the water table, each molecule of nitrate released to the groundwater and each acre of habitat disturbed and paved over was another slice off the salami.

So it is with carbon emissions and climate change.

Montana’s carbon emissions may be a very small percentage of the worldwide total, but they are another slice off the salami. Montanans are responsible for much higher carbon emissions per capita than people in second- and third-world countries. In comparison, our lifestyles are wasteful and polluting.

If states and individuals write off their carbon emissions as negligible and decide to do nothing to reduce them, we are in for big trouble.