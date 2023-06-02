The state of Montana has lost a fierce and inspired advocate for higher education.

Sheila Stearns, whose passing was marked by a celebration of life at the University of Montana, leaves a transformational legacy of having expanded Montanans’ opportunities to earn a college degree. She was passionate about creating access and had a keen focus on quality and affordability.

Sheila was someone who touched many lives, including my own, as a mentor and leader. I had the pleasure and honor of working for Dr. Sheila Stearns during her final two years as commissioner of higher education when I served as deputy commissioner. She was one of the most diplomatic individuals I have ever known, but was not afraid to step out and advocate for some bold moves and decisions. She challenged the status quo and was a master at building partnerships and support for initiatives she believed in.

One such initiative was the “Two-Year College and Community College Initiative,” which Sheila launched during her tenure as commissioner. The centerpiece of this initiative was to move the community perceptions and views of the five Montana colleges of technology from vocational technical schools to colleges which operated with a full community college mission, complete with associate transfer degrees. Her vision was to establish additional avenues of access for Montana students residing in Billings, Butte, Missoula, Helena and Great Falls. This pathway enabled them to begin their post-secondary education at two-year colleges, offering the flexibility to either transition directly into the workforce or pursue further studies at one of Montana’s fine public or private four-year institutions.

Sheila’s vision caught fire. First, she hired another key leader in Montana to serve as the first deputy commissioner for two-year and community college education, Dr. Mary Sheehy Moe, who worked with Sheila to begin the transformation. I had the pleasure of stepping in to collaborate with Sheila to finish the efforts which culminated in the rebranding of the five colleges of technology to: Missoula College UM, City College at MSUB, Helena College UM, Great Falls College MSU, and Highlands College at Montana Tech. This effort also helped support MSU’s efforts to found Gallatin College at MSU.

Sheila’s two-year education efforts garnered attention and support from notable foundations such as the Lumina Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Her legacy of establishing Montana’s two-year and community college initiative lives on, guided by Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian and the Board of Regents.

Her visionary approach to fostering access and facilitating seamless transfers has proven to work extremely well. Today, I have the honor of serving as the president of Carroll College in Helena, and our largest number of community college transfer students come from Helena College. These students have transferred to Carroll to continue their studies to become nurses, physicians, teachers, attorneys, engineers, business professionals and computer scientists.

In addition to her efforts to broaden access and entry points, Commissioner Stearns also worked to expand research opportunities at the graduate level, ensuring that Montanans have complete pathways to the disciplines of their choice. In her distinguished career, Sheila also served as president of Wayne State College in Nebraska, Chancellor of UM Western and president of the University of Montana.

Sheila, your vision was remarkable! It encompasses expanding access, providing greater opportunities to nurture talents and passions, and garnering public support for diverse paths to success. Your enduring legacy in higher education for the state of Montana remains strong and will persist for years to come.

I believe I can speak for many higher education faculty and staff across Montana when I say we are grateful for your service, and we will deeply miss you!