One hundred and thirty-two years ago Montana celebrated our very first Labor Day. The speeches made in cities across the state could have been pulled from today’s headlines. “We have been witnessing the growth of two classes, one growing richer and the other poorer,” said Montana Senator Elmer D. Matts. “There is no natural law and there should be no artificial law to allow this.”

Last year, the average CEO-to-worker pay ratio stood at 272-to-1, a far cry from the 15-1 pay ratio of the mid 1960’s. At the same time the average worker’s pay actually fell in 2022 by -1.6% after adjusting for inflation. Workers everywhere, squeezed by large corporations and 50 years of attacks on labor rights, are speaking up in their workplaces and joining together for a better deal and the freedom to negotiate fair contracts that keep money with their families and communities.

Labor Day today, as it was in 1891, is about fighting for dignity, striving for a better future for our families, and building the power to make a difference in our communities. From the first strike in Butte, when “skilled” workers banded together to stop wage cuts for “unskilled” workers to the UPS practice pickets organized by the Teamsters in July, workers across Montana have taken a stand to fight for a decent and fair place to live and work.

Labor Day and the Montana’s Labor Movement is about celebrating what’s possible. Collective bargaining rights allow us to fight for contracts that best serve our workplaces and our communities. Contracts that give us enough money for food, shelter, and healthcare, so that we can build stronger communities, weekends with our families and friends, safer jobs, and a future to look forward to.

The agreements we make everyday can be formal or informal, meaningful or trivial, but the contracts in our working lives determine how much money we have to live, work, support our families, and spend on local businesses and our local economies. Our fundamental freedom to make the best choices for our workplaces and our families flow from this one agreement.

In unions across Montana, teachers are bargaining for smaller classroom sizes that encourage a better learning environment and nurses are fighting for staffing ratios that allow them to take better care of their patients. Miners, electricians, construction workers, roofers and plumbers are bargaining for safer working conditions. And first responders are bargaining for the resources they need to keep us safe. All of this is made possible because of the fight for collective bargaining rights, our freedom to unionize, and a seat at the table.

By stabilizing incomes and working conditions we also stabilize boom and bust cycles in the economy, ensuring longer term economic prosperity for our communities. When workers and our local economies have a voice we can partner more effectively with the business community. Apprenticeship and training centers, jointly funded by employers and unions, train the best workers in the country and provide young people with a clear path to a good paying job with little debt.

Whether you’re a union member, a non-unionized worker standing up for a work colleague or simply asking for better pay and working conditions on the job, you are part of the story of building a better Montana. This weekend we thank you for helping to make Montana a better place to live, work, and retire with dignity. And together our fight continues.

Labor Day picnics sponsored by local labor councils are happening across the state this weekend. For more information visit www.mtaflcio.org/laborday.